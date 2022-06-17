Priyanka Chopra congratulates 'mama' Madhu Chopra for her talk show debut

Global icon Priyanka Chopra congratulated her mother Madhu Chopra on her talk show debut.

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story, giving her mother a major shout-out for her new professional venture.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra will soon be hosting her very own talk show. In Priyanka's Instagram story she shared a video that was posted by Madhu, as she was filming her new talk show, doting daughter Priyanka congratulated her and wrote, "Look who just made a talk show debut! My mama, @drmadhuakhourichopra. Congratulations mom on the launch of #Svastha. Lots of love to you and the team. Tune in to watch #Svastha on channel 101 @tataplay."

Madhu Chopra is a medical professional, taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the video on Wednesday, announcing her new talk show, she wrote, "Incredible hours spent conversing with India's top doctors across different specialities. Towards a svastha life" in the caption.

Prior to this post, Priyanka also shared a birthday special post for her mother on Thursday. In the post, Priyanka along with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's side sent some warm wishes to her mother on her special day.

Priyanka Chopra treated fans by sharing a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie, also featuring her mother and herself in the picture.

In the image, Priyanka is seen sitting next to her mother, and the latter is holding the little one in her arms.

Reacting to the post Priyanka's husband, Singer Nick Jonas showered love in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor