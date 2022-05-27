Priyanka Chopra to Ranveer Singh: Bollywood celebrities mourn demise of Ray Liotta

The demise of 'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta has left everyone in deep shock.

Apart from fans and members of Hollywood, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have also expressed grief over the death of Ray Liotta.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of Ray.

"1954-2022. #RayLiotta," he captioned the picture along with a broken heart emoji.

"Rest in peace goodfella..," Arjun Kapoor posted on Instagram Story.

Priyanka Chopra reacted to the shocking news with broken heart emoji.

Ray 67, leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The actor played a memorable role as Ray Sinclair, the violent ex-convict husband of Melanie Griffith's character, in Jonathan Demme's Something Wild and as cop Matt Wozniak on the 2016-18 NBC cop drama Shades of Blue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor