Prostitution racket busted in Nagpur, 32 women rescued

The city police carried out a significant operation targeting a prostitution racket, resulting in the rescue of at least 32 women from the brothels of Ganga Jamuna. The unexpected raid caused a commotion in the area. A large team of approximately 100 police officers was stationed around the red-light area to prevent the women and their pimps from fleeing.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has prohibited prostitution in the Ganga Jamuna area. On Tuesday at around 1 pm, a raid was conducted by a joint team consisting of the Social Security Squad of Lakadganj and the Crime Branch.

The police arrived in seven vehicles and formed three teams to conduct a search of the Ganga Jamuna area. They surrounded the area and thoroughly checked every room, even finding some girls locked inside. The police rescued all the girls and registered three cases at the Lakadganj police station. The cases were filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.