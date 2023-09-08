Protection wall of nullah collapses in Mumbra, no casualties reported

The protection wall of a nullah collapsed in Mumbra area of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday and no one was injured in the incident.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the municipal disaster management department, the event happened in Reti Bunder's Rana Nagar area around 1:30 p.m.

He claimed that the disaster management team and nearby firemen arrived quickly to remove the area of the debris. The official stated that the 20-foot-long protection wall collapsed along with a house erected on the nullah due to the impact. Civic officials have sealed two affected houses and shifted the occupants, he added.