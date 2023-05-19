Protesting falling prices, Nashik farmers dump tomatoes on roads

Farmers in Nashik had experienced another day of declining prices for agricultural products. Yesterday, the prices of tomatoes and onions had fallen, leading to frustrated farmers throwing away the tomatoes they had brought to the market committee premises, scattering them on the road in the evening.

Yesterday evening, the tomatoes brought to the market committee were sold at a very low price of Rs 2-2.5 per kg. The farmers were upset because they couldn't cover the transportation costs and couldn't afford to take back the tomatoes. In frustration, they threw the tomatoes on the road and protested against the state government. They criticized the government for sending the produce to different states, including Mumbai's Vashi market, through the Nashik Agricultural Produce Market Committee.