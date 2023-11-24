"Proud of Mamata Banerjee, BJP's anti-women actions not surprising": Supriya Sule

In a sharp critique, Supriya Sule, the Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Baramati MP labelled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an "anti-women party" on Friday. Sule's comment came in response to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's remarks about the BJP's alleged plan to remove Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha.

Sule, expressing her perspective, stated, "It's a fact that BJP is a party which is very anti-women so I'm not surprised with what they have done...I'm really proud of Mamata Banerjee, she is a tall leader of India. We all look up to her and I know she's a fighter, she's not only a survivor but she's a winner."

Earlier on Thursday, Banerjee, addressing TMC workers in Kolkata, had claimed that there was a plan to expel MP Mahua Moitra.

"Their (BJP) plan is to remove Mahua Moitra (from Lok Sabha). This will help her become more popular before the elections. What she used to speak inside (Parliament), now she will speak outside..." West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said. Banerjee also ripped into the ruling BJP over the arrests of her party's MLAs, including Minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was taken into custody this month in an alleged multi-crore ration scam. "They have arrested four MLAs... think they can reduce our strength like this. We have also decided. If they defame four of us... there are cases of murder against them. I will put eight of them in jail," she said.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement regarding TMC MP Mahua Moitra, NCP MP Supriya Sule says, "It's a fact that BJP is a party which is very anti-women so I'm not surprised with what they have done...I'm really proud of Mamata Banerjee, she is… https://t.co/hh86DAhDXo pic.twitter.com/zRD97jEwFW — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

Regarding the Election Commission of India's (ECI) show-cause notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sule expressed confidence in Gandhi's ability to respond with honesty and dignity. The notice pertained to Gandhi's use of terms like "panauti," "pickpocket," and remarks about loan waivers targeting the Prime Minister.

"He (Gandhi) is a fighter and he will fight. I am confident he will put up a brave fight and will not be scared of anyone. I am sure he will give an honest and dignified answer to the EC's notice," Sule asserted on Thursday.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Sule highlighted instances of the party commenting on Gandhi's family, suggesting that if he responds, it should not be a cause for concern. She addressed the familial references made by the BJP about Gandhi's great-grandfather.

Notably, the Congress and the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP are part of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Shifting focus to the upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Sule emphasized that the choice of leadership for the next five years lies with the people of the state. Praising the Congress's campaign efforts, she remarked, "The Congress has worked extraordinarily in this campaign. They are very aggressive and very honest. December 3 will be a good day for the Congress and India."