Pune: 19-year-old MIT student found dead in hostel; suicide suspected

A 19-year-old student of MIT College, Vineet Arvind Maru, hanged himself from a ceiling fan around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, resulting in his tragic death. He was a resident of Thane.

According to officials, Vinit's friend and the hostel security guard discovered him unconscious in his hostel room. He was then quickly taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The police have not found any suicide note at the scene, but the initial investigation suggests a case of suicide but the reason for his suicide remains unclear.

The police control room received information on Tuesday night that a student had committed suicide by hanging. Police promptly responded to the distress call. Vineet had used a bed sheet to hang himself from the ceiling fan. The police sent his body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Vineet was a first-year BBA student at MIT College in Kothrud.