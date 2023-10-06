Pune: Actor R Madhavan visits FTII, engages in interactive sessions with students and faculty

Renowned actor R Madhavan, who was recently appointed as the chairman of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), made his first official visit to the institution. During his two-day visit on Wednesday and Thursday, actively engaged in a series of interactions and discussions with FTII students, faculty, and staff.

Madhavan held pivotal meetings with the heads of academic departments and actively sought input from student representatives regarding their expectations and aspirations. He lauded FTII for its commendable efforts, including the successful conduct of over 450 short courses under the Centre for Open Learning and the organization of fee-free short courses across India for learners from tribal communities as part of the 'Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.

Recently honored with the Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Awards for his passion project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,' Madhavan was appointed President of the FTII Society and Chairman of the institute's governing council, academic council, and standing finance committee last month. This appointment followed the conclusion of former President Shekhar Kapur's tenure on March 3, 2023.