Pune braces for Ashadhi Wari Palkhi processions, extensive security measures implemented

In anticipation of the much-awaited Palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj in Pune, extensive security measures have been put in place to ensure the event is safe and runs smoothly.

To ensure safety and maintain a peaceful atmosphere, a strong team of seven thousand police officers has been stationed across the city. This includes 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 2 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 97 Inspectors, and 328 Assistant Inspectors and Sub Inspectors. Additionally, troops from the State Reserve Police Force and Home Guards will provide extra support to enhance security arrangements.

On Monday, the revered Palkhi processions will enter Pune and stay in the city until Wednesday. Sant Tukaram Maharaj's palanquin will be placed at Nivdungya Vithoba Mandir in Nana Peth, while Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's Palkhi will be accommodated at Shri Palkhi Vithoba Temple in Bhawani Peth. Commissioner of Police Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik have carefully organized the logistics to ensure the smooth management of the ceremonial locations and the successful progression of the event.

With the Palkhi processions being a major attraction, strict security measures will be in place on Monday to ensure the safe entry of the palanquins into the city. The police force will be highly vigilant, with dedicated officers assigned to manage traffic and maintain order throughout the event.

To ensure effective surveillance and crowd control, CCTV cameras and drone technology will be utilized along the Palkhi route. In order to protect devotees and prevent thefts, undercover teams from the crime branch will be deployed to deter chain snatchers and mobile thieves.