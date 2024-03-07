Pune Budget 2024-25: No New Allocation for River Rejuvenation, Focuses on Ongoing JICA Project

Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikram Kumar presented the PMC budget, revealing a significant increase of Rs 2100 crore compared to the previous fiscal year. The civic chief unveiled an ambitious budget of Rs 11,601 crore, with no additional allocation for river rejuvenation and pollution control of the Mula-Mutha rivers in Pune. It's noteworthy that a budget of Rs 200 crore was already sanctioned in the 2023-2024 financial year under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP). Under this plan, the Central Government had previously allocated Rs 990.23 crore on January 14, 2016, aimed at curbing pollution in the Mula-Mutha river.

The project has been supported financially by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the same budget is being carried forward by the civic body. As several major projects are already underway, the PMC will receive 85 percent of the sanctioned amount from the Central Government. The project aims to establish and maintain eleven new Sewage Water Treatment Plants (STPs) across Pune to prevent drainage water from being directly discharged into the rivers.

A primary drainage line of 55 Km will be developed under the (JICA) project. A work order for the project was already given to the contractor on 03, March 2022 and the project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2025. Rs 235.10 crore has already been spent in this project which includes the Central Government and the PMC shares. While crores of Rs have been spent on these projects the pollution of the rivers in Pune does not seem to end.

The rivers in Pune have been covered in the covered in green blanket of water hyacinth causing the rivers to choke and die. Experts claim that the increase in water hyacinth is a clear signal that the rivers are not getting enough oxygen. In recent incidents, the Kharadi residents faced a swarm of mosquitoes while the Hinjewadi residents found blood worms in their drinking water.

While the civic chief Vikram Kumar stated that the budget will be used for the laying of new drainage lines and setting up new STP and WTP in Pune, he claimed that it will help in controlling the river pollution which indirectly helps in reducing the water hyacinth. “We are going to initiate a project to clean and rejuvenate the Pashan, Jambulwadi and Katraj lake. The budget was already sanctioned last year and the project is ongoing. The direct dumping of sewage and untreated water will stop after setting up the STP which help in improving the water quality of rivers,” said PMC, Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

While the PMC is spending crores of rupees on the river rejuvenation project citizens and ecologists do not seem to buy the civic authority's claims. Virendra Chitrav Coordinator Kirloskar Vasundhara Ram Nadi Restoration Mission while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “ We had a meeting with the PMC chief when Chandrakant Patil was the guardian minister of Pune, all the dignatories including the Mayor and the Standing Committee Chairman was present in the meeting. Chandrakant Patil himself formed the Ramnadi Punarjivan Pradhikaran but nothing happened in the future. I am sad to learn that a river that provides water to a huge population in Bhugaon, Bhukumb, Bavdhan and other areas like Pashan and even some parts of Aundh has no funds allocated for its cleanup. We will only be able to comment on the JICA project after it is completed and running.