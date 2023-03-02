Pune By-Election: “What happened in Kasba, will happen tomorrow in Maharashtra and country,” says Aaditya Thackeray

After the results of the Kasba and Chinchwad by-elections in Pune became clear, there were reactions in political circles. There is an atmosphere of joy in the Mahavikas Aghadi as the BJP has wrested the Kasba seat. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aditya Thackeray has given a poignant and suggestive reaction to this result.

The budget session of the state legislature is currently underway. He was speaking to the media on the Vidhan Bhavan premises after the election results. At that time, he expressed satisfaction with the results of the by-election in Pune. Aditya claimed that what happened in Kasba will happen tomorrow in Maharashtra and the country.

"People do not like what is going on in Maharashtra at all. The political treachery that took place in Maharashtra is also not acceptable to the people. Common people are suffering, farmers are suffering, and law and order is deteriorating.People are suffering from inflation, and the jobs of the youth have been ruined. Aditya Thackeray said that people are watching all this and seeing this."

"Pune constituency, which is called 'Balekilla', has come to the Maha Vikas Aghadi after 32 years. This should be understood if there is a change in the fort. This result is very eloquent." Aaditya Thackeray expressed confidence that the same atmosphere will be seen in Maharashtra and the country in the future.