Pune: Education Directorate takes action against schools operating without permission

The Education Directorate has received complaints about 674 schools operating without permission from the authorities following the alarming disclosure of the number of illegal schools operating in the state.

43 of them are in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other cities. An order from the Pune Zilla Parishad's Education Department forced the closure of 30 of these institutes.

Despite not having received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 13 English-medium schools remain in operation (MSBSHSE).