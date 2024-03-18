Pune: Elderly Woman Killed in Brutal Armed Robbery Attempt in Shirur

Shockwaves rippled through the Arangaon area following a harrowing armed robbery attempt that claimed life of an elderly woman and left her husband critically injured in Pune. The incident, which occurred at midnight on Sunday, March 17, has plunged the community into fear and outrage. The victim, identified as 65-year-old Phulabai Ananda Thombre, was fatally assaulted during the robbery, while her husband, Ananda Savaleram Thombare, 70, sustained severe injuries. The couple, residents of Thombrevasti in Shirur, was targeted by unknown assailants who broke into their home, ransacked their belongings, and fled with cash and gold ornaments.

Ananda's son, Baba Thombre, filed a police complaint following the incident, prompting a swift response from law enforcement authorities. According to police reports, the perpetrators forcibly entered the Thombare residence around 3 a.m., attacking the unsuspecting couple with iron rods. Tragically, Phulabai succumbed to her injuries at the scene, while Ananda was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, Pankaj Deshmukh, confirmed that an investigation is underway, with efforts focused on apprehending the suspects responsible for the heinous crime.

Preliminary findings indicate that the assailants targeted the elderly couple after locking the room where their children were sleeping. Deshmukh revealed that the robbers struck Phulabai when she cried out for help, leading to her untimely demise. Post the horrific incident, residents are demanding swift action from law enforcement authorities to ensure the safety and security of women and senior citizens in Pune District.