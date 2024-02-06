Pune: EVM Machine Stolen from Saswad Tehsildar's Office; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Authorities in Pune district, Maharashtra, are investigating the theft of an electronic voting machine (EVM) control unit and stationery from a tehsildar's office, reportedly carried out by unidentified individuals. The incident, which occurred on February 3 in Saswad, was captured on CCTV and has circulated on social media.

According to officials, the stolen items include the control unit of an EVM machine and paper reels. Superintendent of Police Pune Rural, Pankaj Deshmukh, stated that teams have been mobilized to apprehend the three suspects involved in the theft.

A case has been registered at Saswad police station, and Pune Rural SP has deployed additional teams across various locations to assist in apprehending the perpetrators.

Pune Rural Police Superintendent Pankaj Deshmukh stated, A case was lodged late last night at Saswad Police Station. Out of the 40 EVM machines stored, only one, a demo unit, was stolen by the unknown perpetrators. The rest remain secure. Our team is diligently pursuing the investigation.