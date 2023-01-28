Pune: Excise Department seizes illegal liquor stock worth Rs 48 lakh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2023 04:19 PM 2023-01-28T16:19:37+5:30 2023-01-28T16:21:54+5:30
Vehicles illegally transporting Goa-made liquor were apprehended and seized with a value of Rs 47.52 lakh while being inspected vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Urse village.
According to Charan Singh Rajput, Superintendent of the Pune Division of the State Excise Department, two vehicles and a total of Rs 63 lakh in goods were confiscated.
In this case, Gamit Somvelbhai Singabhai (25) and Mohan Dinram Khathat (34) have been arrested. On the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, the department received information that illegal liquor was being transported at Pathkar Nayak within the limits of Urse, Taluka Maval, district Pune.
As a result, a trap was set at this place, and the container was inspected. This resulted in the seizure of 43,200 bottles (900 boxes) of Royal Blue Malt Whiskey, 180 ml, and a six-wheeler container.