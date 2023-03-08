Pune: Fire breaks out at furniture shop, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at furniture shop at Vitthalwadi on Sinhagad road in Pune suddenly caught fire in the middle of the night. Furniture worth thousands of rupees has been burnt in this fire. Fortunately, there was no loss of life in this incident.

Fire brigade from Sinhagad immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control in no time.Godown in the shop started. Police and locals also rushed to the spot. After hours of efforts, the fire was brought under control with the help of as many as four bombs. It is not known what exactly caused the fire. Meanwhile, preliminary estimates of the fire are due to short circuit.

According to police that the work of getting information is still going on. Also, as the shop owner was not present at the spot, the shutter had to be broken.