Pune fire case: Mandap godown owner charged with culpable homicide

Following a fire that resulted in the deaths of three workers, the owner of a mandap godown in Wagholi was arrested by Pune City Police.

Ashish Sarjit Agarwal, a Bibvewadi resident aged 40, was taken into custody and accused of committing culpable homicide in connection with the incident.

A deadly fire broke out at the 'Shubh Sajavat' godown in the Ubalenagar area of Wagholi on the night of May 5, resulting in a tragic loss of life. The fire quickly spread throughout the godown, causing four cylinders to explode, as per a fire official. Nine fire engines were dispatched to the location in response to the incident.

Despite the valiant attempts to save lives and extinguish the blaze, three individuals were found dead on the premises during the intense rescue and firefighting operations. The three victims, who were identified as Bijan Patra, Vishwajit Sen, and Kamal Brar, were migrant laborers from West Bengal.

While a group of twelve workers were having a meal inside the godown, a sudden fire broke out, creating chaos and panic. Despite their attempts to escape, three of the workers were trapped and unable to survive the intense blaze.