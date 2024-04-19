Pune Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Phoenix Mall in Viman Nagar

A huge fire broke out at Phoenix Mall in Pune's Viman Nagar area on Friday afternoon, April 19. The Pune Fire Department PRO said the fire brigade dispatched six fire tenders to the scene.

According to the initial report, the blaze erupted at around 3:15 PM. In a video shared by news agency ANI, it is seen that thick clouds of black smoke are blowing out from the mall premises, which raised concerns among the locals and shoppers inside the mall.

Visuals From the Site:

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in a shopping mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot, says Pune Fire Department PRO.



The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are currently under investigation. Emergency services are on the site and working to bring the situation under control.

Phoenix Mall is a popular shopping centre in the Viman Nagar area with various stores. The incident has undoubtedly caused disruption and concern among residents and visitors.