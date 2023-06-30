Pune: Four mobile phones found at Yerwada jail despite recent raid

Fifteen days after a recent raid that led to the confiscation of numerous mobile phones, four more mobile handsets were found at Yerwada Jail. This discovery follows the recent introduction of the Smart Card Mobile Scheme by the prison administration, aimed at curbing the clandestine use of mobile phones by inmates.

Veeru Khalbute, a 37-year-old jail officer, filed a complaint at Yerwada Police Station regarding the detection of four concealed mobile sets within the Madi Gate and inner wall of Yerwada Jail.

Yerwada Jail has a back entrance close to the Jail Staff Colony, while the Prison Press is situated nearby. On Tuesday, security guards were conducting routine patrols within the prison premises when they uncovered four mobile phones hidden in a compartment within the tall boundary wall near the printing house.

Out of the four mobile phones, three had SIM cards inserted in them. The administration is treating this incident as a grave matter, and the police are presently carrying out additional inquiries.