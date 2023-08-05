Pune gears up for Union Minister Amit Shah's visit
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 5, 2023 05:49 PM 2023-08-05T17:49:47+5:30 2023-08-05T17:50:18+5:30
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Pune this evening. Tomorrow (Sunday), he will be inaugurating a new web portal of the Registrar Office in Pimpri-Chinchwad city. The ceremony is set to take place at the Ramakrishna More Auditorium in Chinchwad. Preceding this, the surroundings of the Ramakrishna More Auditorium had been transformed into a camp, noticeable by the substantial police presence.
Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's anticipated arrival, a substantial police presence has been established in the vicinity of the auditorium. Additionally, the police carried out a rehearsal of the convoy route, connecting a five-star hotel in Pune – where Amit Shah was accommodated – to the venue in Chinchwad. Noteworthy dignitaries like Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are expected to grace the occasion.