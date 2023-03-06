Pune gets rainy surprise

Unseasonal rain has started suddenly in Pune city. Sporadic rainfall has started in the central part of Pune city. Light showers of rain lashed the Navi Peth, Deccan, and Garware College areas.

The Met Department had given a forecast of rain in Pune two days ago. They had predicted rain showers in some areas, including Pune, for the next 2 or 3 days. Accordingly, it has started to rain.

It has started raining in Saras baug, Sinhagad Road, Senapati Bapat Road, and Erandwane areas. With this, it has also started raining in the Aundh area.