Pune: GST Official Caught Accepting Rs 3,000 Bribe by ACB; Case Registered at Yerawada Police Station

Pune: A state tax official at the Goods and Services Office (GST) was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000. A case was registered at Yerawada police station.

The state tax officer has been identified as Malti Ramesh Kathale (43). A businessman had lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). In verifying the complaint

a trap was laid at the Goods and Services Tax office on Wednesday evening. The complainant had submitted an online application to get a GST number in his wife's name. The application was pending with state tax officer Malti Kathale. Kathale then contacted the complainant businessman and called him to the GST office. She demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 to give the GST number. The complaint was verified. A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and caught Kathale accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000. Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe; Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitin Jadhav and a team led by Sheetal Janve carried out the operation. Inspector Prasad Lone is investigating.