Pune guardian minister reviews 'Ashadhi Wari' arrangements, stresses on health and safety

In anticipation of the forthcoming Ashadhi Wari, Pune is bustling with preparations aimed at ensuring the safety and comfort of devotees. Recently, a review meeting was conducted by Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil at Vidhana Bhavan Pune, where the arrangements for the Ashadhi Wari Palkhi Sohla in 2023 were meticulously assessed.

During the meeting, Patil stressed the importance of organizing ample provisions for water, healthcare, and sanitation facilities. Furthermore, he emphasized the significance of taking precautionary measures to safeguard devotees from heatstroke and related health concerns.

Patil also raised concerns about the possibility of problems arising from hot weather and instructed officials to make sure there is enough oral rehydration solution (ORS), medicines, and water tankers. He stressed the importance of regularly inspecting water sources, increasing the number of ambulances, and ensuring that all teams and systems are prepared to handle any emergencies.

During the meeting, Patil also urged officials to speed up the process of filling potholes and fixing the sides of the road along the pilgrimage route. The Pune Municipal Corporation has made the decision to install pandals, which will offer health, sanitation, and water facilities every kilometer. Recognizing the necessity for improved amenities in villages along the Palkhi route, Patil emphasized the importance of providing essential services to pilgrims staying in Alandi, Dehu, and Saswad.

Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, the Collector, provided updates on preparations in Pune district. He mentioned the completion of the bridge over Karha River at Saswad and ongoing work on the access road, expected to finish before June 5. The Jejuri Palkhi base development is in its final stages. To address fatigue, a ward with 10 beds and a cardiac ambulance will be established at Zendewadi Ghat. Healthcare facilities include 30 ambulances from 'Dial 108', 110 from 'Dial 102', and paramedics on two-wheelers. Food inspection by the FDA, enhanced mobile network coverage, wireless communication, and a mobile app for assistance are part of the arrangements.

This year, the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will start its journey from Alandi on June 11, while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will begin from Dehu on June 10. The pilgrimage will end in Pandharpur on June 29, which is a special day called Ashadhi Ekadashi. The Wari involves thousands of devotees, known as "warkaris," who walk to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district. They chant slogans like 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram'.