Pune: Hajj pilgrims to receive mandatory vaccinations on 28th May

Following the state government's instructions, the Health Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will carry out a vaccination campaign for Hajj pilgrims, just like they do every year. The campaign aims to provide vaccinations for encephalitis, polio, and influenza H1N1. Around 1,200 Hajj pilgrims are expected to receive the vaccines during this campaign, scheduled for the 28th of May.

Every year, members of the Muslim community have certain procedures to complete before embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage. These include medical examinations and vaccinations, which are mandatory prior to undertaking the journey. Similarly, this year, individuals from the city who are planning to go for Hajj will receive the required vaccinations. The vaccination process will take place at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Mangalvar Peth, starting from 9 am to 3 pm.

To ensure the safety of all Hajj pilgrims, it is necessary for them to receive vaccinations against encephalitis and polio. Additionally, pilgrims above the age of 65 must also be vaccinated against influenza H1N1. In light of this, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar is urging all registered citizens who are planning to go for Hajj to prioritize getting vaccinated.