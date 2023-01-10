Pune: Husband stabs wife over family dispute

Over a family argument, the man stabbed his wife with a sharp weapon (koyta), and a complaint was filed. The incident occurred in Kamshet, behind the Royal Chinese Hotel.

According to the Kamshet Police, at about 9 p.m. on Sunday, accused Dashrath Vitthal Shinde (43; Kamshet, Maval) became enraged over a family quarrel and beat his wife, Mayuri Dashrath Shinde (aged 38; a resident of Kamshet, Maval).

The accused killed his wife with a sharp knife (koyta). The culprit was quickly arrested and brought to court by the Kamshet police. The court has ordered that he be remanded in police custody until Friday.