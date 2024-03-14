Pune: Indrayani River Pollution Threatens Mahashir Fish Population in Dehu

Pune: The Mahashir fish population in the Indrayani River at Dehu is facing a crisis due to contaminated water, resulting in their mortality. Local residents have voiced their concerns, prompting the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to take action. The board has initiated an inspection of the area and plans to issue a notice to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) regarding the matter. Authorities are currently investigating the cause behind the fish deaths, with water samples being collected for analysis.

Traditionally, devotees frequented the River Indrayani for rituals and bathing purposes, with the Mahashir fish holding cultural significance, dating back to the time of Sant Tukaram Maharaj. These fish are intertwined with the lore surrounding Lord Vitthal's ear, adding to their religious importance. With the impending influx of devotees arriving to pay homage to Saint Tukaram, the pollution in the river poses a significant health risk to worshippers. Consequently, there is a pressing demand for immediate intervention.

The pollution issue stems from untreated sewage flowing into the river from Dehu and its neighboring areas. Despite the responsibility lying with local authorities and the district council, the matter has been largely neglected. Ravindra Andhale, the regional officer of MPCB, confirmed ongoing investigations into the cause of fish mortality, attributing it to sewage contamination from the village. An official notice is slated to be issued to the Zilla Parishad CEO in response to the findings.

The Mahashir fish, belonging to the Cyprinidae family, is currently classified as endangered and holds significance as the state fish of Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, it inhabits the Narmada River and is depicted as an adornment for Lord Vitthal.