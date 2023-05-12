Pune: Kishor Aware succumbs to injuries after being shot and stabbed

Today (May 12), Kishor Aware, the president of Janaseva Vikas Samiti, was shot around 1:45 pm. He sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Somatne Phata for treatment. Unfortunately, he passed away due to the severity of his injuries.

As per the available details, Kishor Aware visited the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council today where he was reportedly greeted by four individuals. As he was descending the building, two of them shot him while the other two attacked him with a Koyta. The severity of his injuries required him to be immediately hospitalized.

As per the available information, Aware passed away during the course of his treatment due to the grave nature of his injuries.