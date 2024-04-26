Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Candidate Dhangekar Owns 10 Year Old Scooter & Bullet, Is 5 Times Poorer Than BJP’s Mohol

Nominations for the closely-watched Pune Lok Sabha constituency have been submitted by all major candidates. The primary contenders in this electoral battle are former Pune mayor and BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol, and the incumbent Kasba MLA representing the Congress party, Ravindra Dhangekar.

Seizing the opportunity, Lokmattimes.com conducted a thorough analysis of the election affidavits filed by both candidates, aiming to provide a head-to-head comparison of their financial disclosures. Here are the key highlights from their findings.

Education:

Murlidhar Mohol holds an Arts graduate degree, while Ravindra Ghangekar has completed education up to the 8th grade.

Annual Income:

Murlidhar Mohol: 2018-19: Rs 21.09 Lakh 2019-20: Rs 17.52 Lakh 2020-21: Rs 3.63 Lakh 2021-22: Rs 13.52 Lakh 2022-23: Rs 11.47 Lakh

Ravindra Dhangekar: 2019-20: Rs 9.88 Lakh 2020-21: Rs 4.86 Lakh 2021-22: Rs 7.06 Lakh 2022-23: Rs 3.36 Lakh 2023-24: Rs 8.07 Lakh



Movable assets:

In terms of total deposits in banks, Murlidhar Mohol reports holdings amounting to Rs 66.74 Lakh, while Ravindra Dhangekar's deposits stand at Rs 10.05 Lakh. Moving to investments, Mohol's portfolio includes bonds, shares, mutual funds, and other assets worth Rs 7.81 Lakh, whereas Dhangekar's investments total Rs 2.90 Lakh. Regarding loans provided, business partnerships, and investments, Mohol discloses involvement amounting to Rs 3.96 Crore, whereas Dhangekar's engagements amount to Rs 3.52 Lakh.

Vehicles

In terms of vehicles, Murlidhar Mohol owns a Toyota Innova Crysta valued at Rs 22.14 Lakh. Ravindra Dhangekar does not own a car or any other four-wheeler. Meanwhile, he possesses a Honda Activa (2010) valued at Rs 10,000 and a Royal Enfield (2014) valued at Rs 25,000, both bought more than a decade ago.

Gold and jewellery

Concerning gold and other jewellery, Murlidhar Mohol declares assets valued at Rs 7.18 Lakh, while Ravindra Dhangekar's holdings amount to Rs 6.45 Lakh.

Immovable assets

In terms of immovable assets (property holdings), Murlidhar Mohol possesses 7 agricultural lands, 6 commercial buildings, and 2 residential buildings, with a collective worth of Rs 16.90 Crore. Ravindra Dhangekar's holdings include 5 agricultural lands, 2 non-agricultural lands, and 6 residential flats/buildings, valued at a total of Rs 4.59 Crore.

Debts

Murlidhar Mohol reports total debts amounting to Rs 13.58 Crore, while Ravindra Dhangekar's debts stand at Rs 35.73 Lakh.

Movable assets comparison:

Mulridhar Mohol: Rs 5 Crore

Ravindra Dhangekar: Rs 23.23 Lakh

Immovable assets comparison:

Mulridhar Mohol: Rs 16.90 Crore

Ravindra Dhangekar: Rs 4.59 Crore

Total assets/property

Murlidhar Mohol: 22 Crore

Ravindra Dhangekar: 4.82 crore

Conclusion

BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol boasts a financial portfolio nearly five times larger than his rival Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. Mohol consistently reports higher incomes, superior deposits, and greater assets and investments compared to Dhangekar. His property holdings far surpass Dhangekar's.

Mohol also possesses a Toyota Innova Crysta MUV, while Dhangekar lacks a four-wheel vehicle, instead owning a scooter and a bike—an Activa and a Bullet, respectively.

Additionally, Mohol's debts outweigh Dhangekar's significantly, nearly 38 times over.