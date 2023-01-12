Pune: Maharashtra State Excise Department conducts Special campaign against illegal liquor sale and consumption

According to the Maharashtra State Excise Department's Pune unit, 29 crimes were registered in the district between January 7 and 9 as a result of a special campaign against illegal liquor sellers and consumers consuming liquor from illicit places, in violation of Sections 68 and 84 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act 1949.

After the accused caught in this action were brought before the court, 25 of them were convicted and fined Rs 37,000 each. Previously, 35 similar incidents were reported between September 20, 2022, and December 31, 2022. The court found 71 of the accused guilty and fined them Rs 1,27,800.

Aside from that, the State Excise Department has proposed to the competent authorities the collection of good-behaviour bonds from the accused to deter criminals while also eradicating illegal alcohol manufacturing, transportation, and sale.

In addition, 17 proposals for action under MPDA and two suggestions under MCOCA have been sent to the competent authorities. Ten departmental charges have been filed against the licences of liquor shops and rural liquor bars that sell liquor at a higher price.

According to the Superintendent of State Excise Office, the number of crimes reported in 2022–2023 has grown by 435 over the previous year. The number of arrested suspects has risen by 596. The number of confiscated vehicles has grown by 72, and the total value of seized items has risen to Rs 5,86,40,662.

"Action is being taken against individuals who make, transport, and sell illegal liquor in the district," stated Charan Singh Rajput, Superintendent of the State Excise Department. "If any individual has information concerning illegal liquor production, transit, or sale, they should call the toll-free number 18002339999 or the phone number 020-26058633."