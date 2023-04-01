Pune: Man detained in connection with death threat to Sanjay Raut

A man has been detained in Pune in connection with the death threat message to Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut, Mumbai police said.

The police are questioning the detained person. Mumbai Police said that the detainee used Lawrence Bishnoi's name and his connection with the gangster will be probed.

The accused person who was detained in Pune related to a threat message to Sanjay Raut used the name of Lawrence Bishnoi. He will also be interrogated related to the threat message to actor Salman Khan. The accused's connection with the Bishnoi gang will also be probed, Mumbai Police said.

Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala's fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with AK 47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter, the police said.