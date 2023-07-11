Pune: Man fatally electrocuted by broken wire while riding motorcycle

In a tragic incident that occurred on Sunday evening, Vishwanath Chaurang Chavan, a 28-year-old man from Shirur, lost his life after being struck by a broken electric wire while riding his motorcycle. Vishwanath worked as a porter to support his family and had gone to collect a cart of onions before the incident unfolded.

As he was heading back home after dropping off his friend, Vishwanath's motorcycle became entangled in a broken electric wire lying on the road. Tragically, he suffered a fatal electric shock due to the ongoing power supply. With no one around to assist him during the late hours, Vishwanath succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The incident came to light on Monday morning when passersby noticed the scene.

Following the incident, Mahavitaran's officials arrived at the site to conduct an investigation. They conducted a thorough examination and prepared an official report.

(More details awaited)