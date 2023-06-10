Pune: Massive fire engulfs scrap warehouse in Karve Nagar

A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse located near Dudhane Lawns in Karve Nagar, resulting in dense smoke engulfing the vicinity. The Pune Fire Brigade promptly reacted to the situation, receiving the notification and dispatching four fire brigade vehicles and two water tankers to the scene.

In the morning of Saturday, around 11:30 am, a fire erupted, causing extensive destruction and triggering a massive inferno. Responding swiftly, firefighters arrived at the scene, exerting relentless efforts to battle the flames and restore control over the situation.

The thick smoke emanating from the location has sparked apprehension among the nearby residents. Measures are being taken to suppress the fire and avert its escalation to adjacent buildings. Authorities are actively probing the cause of the fire, prioritizing the safety of the local inhabitants and organizing the firefighting efforts.