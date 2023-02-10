Pune Metro's construction material worth Rs 22 lakh stolen from office

Pune Metro’s construction material worth Rs 22,11,885 was stolen from the Shivajinagar office, said police on Thursday. The incident took place on January 20.

According to the complaint filed by Summit Yogendra Kharabe (33), a Mundhwa resident, he is Johnson Lifts Private Limited's human resources (HR) manager. Unknown persons stole lift materials from the metro Shivajinagar office, including lift hardware, cabin boxes, lift door materials, lift railing materials, fastener materials, and testing material boxes, totaling 114 items worth Rs 22,11,885.

A team of police, including senior police inspector Arvind Mane, visited the spot and registered a case in this regard. Mane said, ‘‘As per the complaint filed by the concerned authorities, we have registered a case."

A case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier in January, thieves also stole material used for Pune Metro work worth Rs 1.42 lakh from the Bund Garden area. A case regarding the same was registered at the Bund Garden police station.