Pune: NDRF resumes operation to rescue four workers trapped after well cave-in at Indapur

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed on Thursday the rescue operation at the site of an under-construction well where four workers are feared trapped after a cave-in in Maharashtra’s Pune district, an official said.

The incident occurred at Mhasobachi Wadi village in Indapur tehsil on Tuesday evening. According to officials, the well is 100-foot-deep with a diameter of 120 feet. The site was earlier used for quarrying, they said.

An NDRF official said the rescue operation was suspended on Wednesday evening, as the site contained a substantial amount of debris, and the soil surrounding the well was also loose. We have resumed the operation today. It is a big well and during the construction, the inner concrete wall sank and those working at the bottom of the well got trapped, said the NDRF official.