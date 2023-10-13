Pune: Newborn baby found abandoned in plastic bag in Yerawada, police launch probe

In a shocking incident that was uncovered in Pune, a baby, just a few months old, was found in a critical condition, abandoned inside a plastic bag. Allegedly, an individual entangled in an illicit relationship chose to undergo an abortion and heartlessly abandoned the newborn, wrapped in polythene.

Police swiftly registered a case, launching a comprehensive investigation.

According to reports, the lifeless body of the infant was discovered amidst garbage in the Pandu Lamhan Vasti area of Yerwada. Suspicious items nearby prompted residents to investigate, leading to the grim discovery. Police arrived promptly, conducting a preliminary examination and ensuring the body was sent for a post-mortem. Police suspect the infant might have fallen victim to an abortion due to an illicit relationship or female feticide, considering the circumstances. An in-depth inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the unidentified person responsible for this heinous act, as the community grapples with the shock of this heart-wrenching incident.