Pune: Passengers without tickets on PMPML buses to face Rs 500 fine

The frequency of passengers travelling without tickets on PMPML buses in Pune is growing daily. Approximately 45-50 riders are caught without tickets daily and penalized.

Every day, the PMPML operates around 1,650 to 1,700 buses from their fleet of 2,142 buses to serve over a million passengers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Despite the high number of commuters, some passengers take advantage of the overcrowded conditions and ride the buses without purchasing tickets.

Despite the situation, PMPML has deployed a team of ticket inspectors to catch passengers travelling without tickets. The administration has reported that they have been able to catch around 45 to 50 such passengers per day.

PMPML imposes a penalty of Rs 500 on passengers who travel without a ticket. Satish Gavane, the Chief Transport Manager of PMPML, stated that the administration has deployed 12 teams of inspectors to enforce compliance. Passengers are requested to buy tickets while travelling on PMPML buses, and non-compliance will lead to punitive measures.