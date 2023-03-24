Pune: PMC announces Rs 9,515 crore budget with focus on water supply, traffic, and infrastructure

Today, Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar unveiled the 2023-24 budget, which amounts to Rs 9,515 crore. Among the announcements was a significant plan to address the issue of traffic congestion in the city of Pune.

This year's budget for Pune has increased by Rs 923 crore from the previous year. The budget prioritizes water supply with a provision of Rs 1,321 crore. It also includes Rs 812 crore for decontamination and Rs 846 crore for solid waste management.

In addition, the budget includes Rs 590 crore for traffic planning and projects, Rs 992 crore for road infrastructure, Rs 459 crore for PMPML, Rs 468 crore for primary and secondary education, and Rs 505 crore for healthcare in Pune.

The Pune Municipal Commissioner has announced that a reward will be given to regular property taxpayers, with a budget of Rs 1 crore set aside for this purpose. Property tax and water tax rates for residents of Pune have not been increased in this year's budget.

Eight new flyovers will be built to address traffic congestion in Pune, along with special provisions for 23 recently incorporated villages. The budget also includes approximately Rs 3,100 crore for salaries and pensions.

Several significant initiatives and developments are in the works for Pune, such as the establishment of a hydrogen project utilizing waste materials, the construction of the Warje Multi-Specialty Hospital, the creation of the Sinhagad Road Flyover, the River Rejuvenation Project, the development of a dog park, the installation of a hydropower plant, and the establishment of charging stations.