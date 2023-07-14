Pune: PMC employee arrested for accepting ₹1 lakh bribe

The anti-corruption department caught an employee of the Pune Municipal Corporation's water supply department, identified as Umesh Rajaram Kavathekar (54), red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Umesh Rajaram Kavathekar, employed as a water meter reader at the Pune Municipal Corporation's Chathushringi division, located near SNDT College on Karve Road, was involved in a corrupt act. It was discovered that Kavathekar had asked for a bribe of Rs. 25,000 from a plumber in return for issuing a no-objection certificate for tap repair.

Upon verifying the complaint, the anti-corruption department meticulously arranged a trap at the water supply department situated on Karve Road. It was during this operation that Kavathekar was apprehended in the act, accepting the bribe from the complainant.