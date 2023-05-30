Pune: Police apprehend trio, seize marijuana worth Rs 4 lakhs

Three individuals have been apprehended by the anti-narcotic squad following the seizure of 15.45 kilograms of marijuana valued at Rs 4 lakhs from Supe village. The drug enforcement team executed this action on Sunday.

The individuals involved in the case have been identified as Vikas Rohidas Badale (27 years old from Talegaon AMIDC), Shivaji Vasant Bhosale (36 years old from Karanjaviheere), and Laxman Nivrithi Kumbhar (37 years old from Amboli). A case has been filed against these three accused, along with an unidentified person from Vishakapatnam, under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

As per the police, they received information about a group of three individuals who were reportedly planning to sell ganja near Muktai Mandir. Acting on this information, the police set up a trap and apprehended the three suspects.

Vikas and Shivaji were found in possession of marijuana weighing 10 kg 86 grams, with an estimated value of Rs 2,52,150. Additionally, Laxman was found with 5 kg 364 grams of cannabis, valued at Rs 1,34,000, and another 5 kg 364 grams worth Rs 3,86,250.

Laxman confessed to purchasing the drugs from Vikas and Shivaji, who, in turn, admitted to acquiring them from a fourth individual in Visakhapatnam. The police have confiscated a total of marijuana worth Rs 4,01,250 from the three accused. The Mahalunge police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.