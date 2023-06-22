Pune: Police crack down on e-cigarette sales, seize illegal products

The popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping devices is increasing in Pune, leading to a rise in their usage. Pune Police have been conducting periodic raids in different areas to confiscate illegal smoking products. In a recent occurrence, the Social Security cell of Pune Police conducted raids on three shops located in the Camp area. During the operation, they seized e-cigarettes valued at a total of Rs 2.32 lakhs and filed charges against the shop owners.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch social security cell of the police conducted a search operation in stores located on M G Road in Pune Camp. During the operation, three stores were thoroughly searched, and a significant quantity of e-cigarettes from different manufacturers, along with tobacco, was discovered. The total value of the seized items amounted to Rs 2.32 lakh, according to the police.

The shop owners have been booked under sections 7(2) and 20(2) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 and sections 5 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. The confiscated items have been handed over to the Lashkar police station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently in progress.