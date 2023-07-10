Pune police introduces WhatsApp service for citizens' complaints and feedback

Following the tragic incidents of the murder of MPSC topper Darshana Pawar and the grievous attack on a girl in Sadashiv Pethe, the Pune police have become vigilant. On one hand, they are conducting extensive search operations throughout the city, and on the other hand, they have introduced a WhatsApp service for lodging complaints.

The Pune City Police Commissioner, Retesh Kumaarr, has provided an official WhatsApp number for citizens to reach out to him regarding different concerns. This number will serve as a platform for citizens to provide feedback and share inputs on various issues, including women's safety in the city.

“Pune…good evng..Save this Mobile No. am sharing below as CP WhatsApp Number in ur mobile 89759 53100. Will be checking messages for FEEDBACK/INPUTS of your areas esp reg. women’s safety among other topics to ensure strong focused actions,” the Commissioner posted a tweet from his verified Twitter account.