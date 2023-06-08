Pune police officer and mountaineer Swapnil Garad dies during Everest expedition

Swapnil Garad, a 37-year-old police naik and passionate mountaineer, passed away on Wednesday afternoon in Nepal while pursuing his Everest expedition. After his health deteriorated, he was admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu, where he remained on life support for several days.

Garad was serving in the Economic Offences Wing of the Pune police. His body is now being transported to Pune.

Having successfully scaled Mount Ama Dablam in Nepal, Garad had already accomplished a remarkable feat. In 2016, he completed comprehensive mountaineering training at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. His training covered various aspects, including basic mountaineering, advanced climbing techniques, search and rescue operations, and instructional methods.