Pune city is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall as the monsoons become active in the state. The sky is covered with thick clouds, but it's important to note that the red alert is restricted to the top of the pier and does not apply to the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) head, Dr Anupam Kashyapi, reported that an orange alert will be in effect for the Pune district on Saturday.

A low-pressure system has developed over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, leading to a thick cloud cover over Central Maharashtra. On Friday, the state experienced scattered rainfall in certain areas. However, the intensity of rain is expected to decrease slightly from Saturday. Pune and Satara regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, but over the next two to three days, the rainfall will reduce in these areas. While there is no red alert, an orange alert has been issued, indicating the expectation of heavy rain. Pune city will remain under cloudy weather, but the clouds are expected to clear from tomorrow. By the end of July, the region is anticipated to experience normal rainfall conditions.