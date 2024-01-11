Pune Reels Under Vandalism Spree: 22 Vehicles Damaged, Stones Pelted at Cops

Fear gripped the Ramtekdi area of Pune early Wednesday morning after a gang of teenage boys went on a vandalism spree, damaging over 22 vehicles along a 200-meter stretch. This incident, just two days after another gang was charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MACOCA) for similar acts, raises concerns about rising vandalism in the city.

The rampage began around 2:30 am, with the suspects targeting parked vehicles between Vande Mataram Chowk and Saibaba Temple. They used stones to smash the windows of three handcarts, a bakery's CCTV cameras, and even a police vehicle. Additionally, they hurled stones at passing cars and residences, causing widespread panic.

Locals reported seeing the group damage a tempo, three auto-rickshaws, 15 bikes, and three cars, leaving a trail of shattered glass and dented metal. Residents expressed shock and fear, with Vikrant, a resident of Vande Mataram Chowk, describing the scene as "terrifying."

"We heard the sudden breaking of glass and rushed outside to find these boys smashing vehicles and swearing loudly," Vikrant recounted. "They were breaking windshields and throwing stones at anything that came their way. It was really scary."

Police responded swiftly, apprehending two 17-year-old suspects and identifying three others. A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects, while authorities assured locals that the situation is under control.

"Nine teenage boys were involved in this senseless act of vandalism," stated a police spokesperson. "Two have been arrested, and a search is on for the others. We have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

This latest incident adds to a worrying trend of vandalism in Pune, particularly by minors and individuals under the influence of drugs or alcohol. According to the city's crime branch, over 250 vehicles were damaged in 2023 by such perpetrators. Authorities attribute these acts to various factors, including inter-gang rivalry, group factionalism, intoxication, and drug abuse.