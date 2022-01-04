Pune reports 1,104 new COVID-19 cases; physical classes for Std 1 to 8 closed till Jan 30: Ajit Pawar

Pune reported 1,104 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 18 per cent, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said, "Physical classes for standards 1 to 8 will be closed till January 30 in Pune district including limits of municipal corporation Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad. The school classes will continue in online mode."

"A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing a face mask in public places and Rs 1,000 for spitting in open from tomorrow in Pune," added Pawar.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 percent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this, the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886.

According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor