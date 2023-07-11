Pune: Seven individuals booked for posting offensive remarks against Rupali Chakankar on social media

The Pune City Police have taken legal action against seven individuals who made offensive remarks towards Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women Commission and the state president of the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction's women wing.

. These individuals posted objectionable comments during a live YouTube session featuring Supriya Sule's speech in Yeola, Nashik, as well as during a Facebook live session conducted by Rupali Chakankar herself from her official page. The accused individuals' comments were deemed inappropriate on both social media platforms.

Chakankar's Public Relations Officer, who manages her social media accounts, filed a complaint at the city's Cyber Police Station regarding this matter. The police have registered a case against the seven unidentified individuals under sections 354(a) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The police are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.