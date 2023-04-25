Pune: Shortage of Alphonso mangoes causes price hike in summer season

Mango lovers are facing a scarcity of the beloved fruit this summer. For the first time in years, prices have skyrocketed to Rs 500 per box, leaving many unable to afford them. Traditionally, people wait until after Akshaya Tritiya to buy mangoes when prices drop. However, this year, prices have remained high, making mangoes a luxury item for the average person.

Due to unexpected rains and persistent weather conditions, there has been a decrease in the availability of Alphonso mango in the market this year. Additionally, the limited supply of ready-to-eat hapus has caused an increase in prices.

The cost of a dozen mangoes in the retail market ranges from Rs 800 to Rs 1,200.

The wholesale market price for mangoes is as follows: for 4 to 6 dozen boxes, the cost ranges from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000; for 5 to 10 dozen boxes, the price ranges from Rs 3,500 to Rs 6,000 per box.