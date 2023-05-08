Pune: SPPU denies permission for Nana Patole event; students allege unfair treatment

Several students have accused Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) of refusing their request to hold an event where senior Congress leader Nana Patole was supposed to speak to the students.

The students have been notified that their event has been declined permission, citing a G20 Summit program scheduled in the university premises during the same time.

However, the student group claims that they have not received any written communication regarding this decision. They have also declared that they will hold the event, even if the university administration refuses to grant them permission.

Nana Patole, the Congress state president, was invited to speak at SPPU about various issues, such as the New Education Policy and the challenges faced by students living in hostels and dining halls. The event was planned to be held on May 10 at the university premises.

On Monday, a group of students, including Kuldip Ambekar, Rahul Sasane, Nitin Andhale, Narayan Chapke, Gajanan Abdalwar, Tukaram Shinde, and Sagar Alkunte, met with university officials to demand permission to hold the event. They had previously submitted a letter requesting permission on May 3.