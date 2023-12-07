Pune: SPPU rolls out free bus service within university premises; here's all you need to know

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has introduced a free bus service on its sprawling 400-acre campus to facilitate the commute of students, faculty, staff, and citizens who often have to traverse long distances on foot. The initiative aims to provide a convenient mode of transportation for individuals without personal vehicles.

The university administration has deployed two buses for this service, with the first bus departing from the main entrance at 10:30 a.m. The route includes around 13 stops located near major departments and offices within the campus.

The designated bus stops include key landmarks such as the main entrance of the university, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, Jayakar Knowledge Resource Centre, Chemistry Department, Examination Department, International Centre, Main Building, Technology Department, Girls' Hostel, Health Centre, Department of Management Sciences (PUMBA), Boys' Hostel, and the Main Entrance. The bus service operates at half-hour intervals starting from 10:30 a.m.

Dr Suresh Gosavi, the Vice-Chancellor of The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), expressed confidence that the bus service would significantly benefit students, faculty, staff, and citizens. In a forward-looking initiative, the university plans to develop a dedicated app to streamline the journey. This app will offer users real-time information about the bus location and estimated arrival times at each stop, further enhancing the overall commuting experience within the university campus.