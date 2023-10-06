Pune: Swift action by railway staff prevents potential disaster on tracks

Railway authorities in the Pune division averted a potential major accident by promptly removing large boulders placed on railway tracks by unidentified individuals. The incident occurred in the Chinchwad-Akurdi section around 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to railway officials, substantial boulders were deliberately positioned on the upline track. Fortunately, vigilant railway staff from the Civil Engineering department, who were in the area for routine track maintenance and weld testing, detected the obstruction in time, preventing a potentially serious incident.

An investigation is currently underway by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) to identify those responsible for this dangerous act of sabotage. Railway authorities have commended their staff's swift response, emphasizing the importance of maintaining track safety to ensure passenger well-being and uninterrupted train services.